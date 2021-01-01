Daniel Jones was asked a question, and he answered it -- fully -- a bit to the chagrin of head coach Joe Judge. The 23-year-old has been nursing a hamstring injury that cost him time down the stretch, followed by an ankle injury that only made matters worse, but he's now back in uniform and on the field for the New York Giants. He's still not 100 percent though, and as he heads into a win-and-you-might-get-in regular season finale against the Dallas Cowboys, that could certainly come into play.

Jones isn't downplaying his apparent lack of mobility, either. Losers of three straight after having won four in a row with a healthy Jones under center, the Giants may have to adjust their game plan and scrap his usual group of run plays in Week 17, something the former first-round pick admitted publicly this week.

"I think you can tell from the tape I can't do a lot of the same things I'm used to doing," he told media, via the team's website, noting he'll continue to depend on his arm and not his legs when the Cowboys roll into town. "... I've played from the pocket the past couple weeks, and I expect to continue to do that until I'm healthy. We'll see what exactly, but I expect the game plan and what I'm asked to do to be fairly similar to what it's been these past few weeks."

Of course, from a coaching standpoint, this was viewed as oversharing.

Judge would've preferred Jones scaled his answer back to a point wherein the Cowboys have no clue what the plan is or, at the very least, to allow for speculation on if the young quarterback is truly healthy or not. There's no room for interpretation now though, and Judge knows it -- attempting to rework Jones' comments to at least try and give Dallas something extra to think about and scheme for. Jones is the Giants second-leading rusher in 2020, but has only one carry in his past two outings.

"I read Daniel's comments yesterday," Judge said. "Probably a little more forthcoming than I would have been with it right there. But as I said yesterday, we'll do whatever it takes to win the game."

That said, Judge readily admits he's not going to push Jones to do more than he physically can.

"I can't stress it enough -- I'm going to always put the players' health in consideration on how we call the game," he said. "I can't turn around and 'take the gloves off.' Well, the gloves come off and you expose someone to long-term injury, that's not always the most opportune thing. We're going to make sure that we always put our players in a position of strength, and that includes their health."

So while Judge would've liked Jones to hold the team's cards closer to the vest, the cat is out of the bag now, and it's not going back in.

"It's certainly something I have to be aware of with my mobility and what I can do, and something I'm cognizant of playing in the game," Jones said. "But it's how I've played these last couple of weeks and I've kind of gotten used to it."

This could all be smoke and mirrors, however, which is something the Cowboys must consider. If they fail to [also] plan for Jones to suddenly regain his mobility, they could end up paying for it in a big way. If it's true Jones will be more of a pocket passer, the Giants will be at a disadvantage, considering even a healthy Jones was sacked twice and hit a total of 10 times in the Cowboys win over the him and Big Blue in Week 5 -- also forcing a fumble that was recovered by Dallas. And with the latter leading the entire NFL in takeaways in the month of December, Jones' escapability or lack thereof will be front-and-center on Jan. 3.



A loss by the Washington Football Team will give the winner of this contest the division crown, so Jones will have to dig deep for this one, along with not spilling the beans in interviews.