Jerry Seinfeld's presence is still felt in the city of New York. Just ask Justin Pugh.

25 years after Seinfeld ended its historic run, the famous comedian's voice is why Pugh is back with the New York Giants after being out of the league. Pugh, who signed a one-year deal with the Giants on Wednesday, credited Seinfeld for why he wanted to come back to the Giants in the first place.

"Honestly this is all Jerry Seinfeld's fault," Pugh said with a smile, via SNY. "I was at a restaurant like four months ago over the summer and my wife and I were sitting there with some friends and across from us was Jerry Seinfeld. And I hear his voice and it was the most quintessential New York moment of all time.

"I texted my agent. 'Text the Giants. I wanna come back.' So really if it wasn't for Jerry Seinfeld I don't know if I would be here right now. He's the greatest. He's the GOAT."

Two weeks after signing with the Giants practice squad, Pugh started at left guard -- but had to move to left tackle after Joshua Ezeudu went down with a foot injury in the first quarter. Pugh practiced only at left guard since signing with the Giants, so he had to learn a new position on the fly.

Pugh did allow two sacks, but those were the only pressures on the night he allowed -- a win for a Giants offensive line that has mightily struggled.

"He's a true pro," said Giants head coach Brian Daboll. "I mean, he's only been here a short time as you guys know, so again, he's been up here in the mornings getting extra time with (offensive line coach) Bobby (Johnson) and again, based on where we were at last week, it was a conversation that we had going into the game about, you're here, but you could be here, you could be here, you good with it? He's a true pro.

"He's been in the league for a long time and there is a reason for it."

Perhaps Seinfeld will thank Pugh if the Giants turn around their season.