Kadarius Toney is full steam ahead towards Week 1. The Giants wide receiver told reporters Thursday that he is "ready to go" for the season opener against the Titans on Sept. 11. This proclamation comes after the former first-round pick missed the entirety of the preseason due to an undisclosed leg injury. And not only is Toney decreeing that he'll suit up, but that also appears to be the expectation of the organization.

"I'm excited to see Kadarius," said GM Joe Schoen, via NJ.com. "I'm excited to see him get on the field in a game, in a meaningful opportunity, and know the playbook and make plays. We're planning on him being ready on Sept. 11 when we go play Tennessee."

Injuries have been a part of Toney's story thus far in the NFL. On top of this latest ailment, the No. 20 overall pick out of Florida was limited to just 10 games during his rookie season and underwent a knee procedure this offseason that kept him out of spring practices. When he was on the field, however, he flashed potential of being a go-to weapon in New York's offense, albeit being an overall underwhelming campaign given where he was selected at the draft.

He had a breakout performance in Dallas against the Cowboys in Week 5 during which he caught 10 of his 13 targets for 189 yards but was ejected from that contest after throwing a punch. He also had a 78-yard game the week prior. Outside of that, he eclipsed no more than 40 yards in a game for the remainder of his season.

Kadarius Toney NYG • WR • 89 TAR 57 REC 39 REC YDs 420 REC TD 0 FL 0 View Profile

"I'm just hungry right now," he told reporters. "I've got a lot to prove to myself. I know what I want to get done. I don't really set goals or whatever, but I expect to do better than I did last year, I guess you could say."

With a clean bill of health going into the year, he'll have the opportunity to be a more consistent piece of the passing attack.