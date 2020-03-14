Giants keep linebacker David Mayo off the market with a reported three-year deal

As NFL teams make their final roster moves ahead of the NFLPA vote on the collective bargaining agreement and the anticipated start of the 2020 free agency period, the New York Giants found a way to keep linebacker David Mayo in the fold. The Giants announced late Friday evening that they have agreed to contract terms with Mayo.

According to a subsequent report from The Athletic's Dan Duggan, Mayo's new contract is a three-year deal. As of this writing, no salary terms have been released or reported.

Giants have signed LB David Mayo to a three-year extension, per source. Mayo stepped in and started 13 games last season. — Dan Duggan (@DDuggan21) March 14, 2020

Mayo signed a one-year deal with the Giants last offseason after spending the first four years of his career with the Carolina Panthers. He played well in New York, starting 13 of 16 games and recording 82 tackles (five for loss), two sacks, two additional quarterback hits, two passes defensed, and a fumble recovery.

He turns 27 years old later this offseason, so the new deal will take him through his age-29 season in New York. The move helps shore up a Giants linebacker corps that still needs a bit more depth, and presumably does not eat into too much of the Giants' cap space. They should have plenty of room left over to chase upgrades at other positions of need.