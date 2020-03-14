Giants keep linebacker David Mayo off the market with a reported three-year deal
Mayo started 13 games for New York last season
As NFL teams make their final roster moves ahead of the NFLPA vote on the collective bargaining agreement and the anticipated start of the 2020 free agency period, the New York Giants found a way to keep linebacker David Mayo in the fold. The Giants announced late Friday evening that they have agreed to contract terms with Mayo.
According to a subsequent report from The Athletic's Dan Duggan, Mayo's new contract is a three-year deal. As of this writing, no salary terms have been released or reported.
Mayo signed a one-year deal with the Giants last offseason after spending the first four years of his career with the Carolina Panthers. He played well in New York, starting 13 of 16 games and recording 82 tackles (five for loss), two sacks, two additional quarterback hits, two passes defensed, and a fumble recovery.
He turns 27 years old later this offseason, so the new deal will take him through his age-29 season in New York. The move helps shore up a Giants linebacker corps that still needs a bit more depth, and presumably does not eat into too much of the Giants' cap space. They should have plenty of room left over to chase upgrades at other positions of need.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Tom Brady has two free agency demands
Teams better pay attention to these demands if they want to sign Tom Brady
-
2020 Tom Brady free agency odds, picks
R.J. White has crushed the Las Vegas SuperContest twice.
-
Mock Draft: Dolphins go Love over Tua
Pete Prisco has the Dolphins trading up for Tua in his Mock Draft 3.0
-
13 perfect matches between FA and team
These free agent marriages make a lot of sense for all parties involved
-
2020 Mock Draft: Pats replace Brady
The Giants face a loaded decision at No. 4 overall
-
Vikings could be depleted at safety
The Vikings could lose their starting safety and his backup in the same offseason
-
NFL combine: Live workout results
The draft's top-ranked cornerback refused to stay on the sideline
-
Combine results: DL, LB workouts
Simmons headlined a group of speedy linebackers that stole the headlines during Saturday's...
-
Jaguars vs. Colts live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Jaguars vs. Colts football game