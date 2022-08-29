Kenny Golladay is just a year into a four-year, $72 million contract -- a deal that has been a disaster at every turn for the New York Giants. On top of Golladay's poor performance last season, during which he scored zero touchdowns, the former Pro Bowl wide receiver hasn't exactly been lighting it up this summer.

In three preseason games, Golladay struggled to find his footing in Brian Daboll's offense. He had one catch for six yards on four targets in 51 snaps -- all this with three years and $64.2 million left on his contract.

Kenny Golladay NYG • WR • 19 TAR 76 REC 37 REC YDs 521 REC TD 0 FL 0 View Profile

On top of a poor performance in Sunday's preseason finale, Golladay made a business decision on a block as he decided not to block New York Jets cornerback Brandin Echols. Giants running back Matt Breida was tackled immediately by Echols early in the first quarter, a poor look for Golladay as the Giants are justifying reasons for keeping him.

"I have to take a look at the tape," Daboll said regarding Golladay's non-block after the game Sunday. "We were playing all the receivers. I said it's a competitive group, so they're out there competing."

The Giants have $14.45 million reasons not to cut Golladay, which is what it would cost in salary cap space to move on from him. New York would eat $35.6 million in dead money if the Giants were to move on.

The wide receiver situation is dire. Sterling Shepard was just activated off the PUP list and Kadarius Toney has spent more camp practices on the sidelines than the field. Collin Johnson tore his Achilles last week as he was all but guaranteed a roster spot, while Darius Slayton is on the roster bubble.

Golladay should make the Giants by default, but New York really doesn't know what it will get from the 28-year-old wideout with the largest cap hit in the league at his position ($21.15 million). Daboll can just hope Golladay can turn things around, but the Giants will see if he's worth keeping in this new regime.

"All of those receivers are competing. And Kenny's had a good camp," Daboll said. "(General Manager) Joe (Schoen) and I will sit back, we'll talk about everybody."