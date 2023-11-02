The New York Giants are making a change at kicker. According to NFL Media, New York is set to place Graham Gano on injured reserve with a knee injury and sign veteran kicker Randy Bullock to the practice squad.

This comes after the Giants worked out several kickers Thursday, according to the New York Daily News. Former Giants kicker Lawrence Tynes, meanwhile, got the details on exactly who kicked for the Giants. In addition to Bullock, Robbie Gould, Mason Crosby, and Matthew Wright were in town.

Gano is just 11 of 17 on his field goals this season, so even if he weren't banged up, it would make some sense that the Giants could be looking elsewhere. But he'll be undergoing knee surgery, so New York had to find somebody else for the job.

Among the group, Bullock most recently spent two seasons with Tennessee, but he also kicked for the Giants for one game during that aforementioned 2016 season. He went 2 for 3 on his extra points and did not attempt a field goal. During his NFL career, He's made 211 of 253 field goals and 285 of 298 extra points.

This will be his first extended stint kicking for an NFC team, as other than the one game he played with the Giants, he has spent his entire career with AFC teams. He does have experience kicking in the Northeast, though, having spent time with the Jets (eight games) and Steelers (one game) in addition to the Giants.