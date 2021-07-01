There was a little turbulence upon Kyle Rudolph's arrival to the New York Giants, but the veteran tight end looks primed to be ready for the start of the season. At the time he was set to sign his deal to officially join the Giants, there was a bit of a snag after team doctors had concerns about his foot following his physical. Instead of scrapping the deal altogether, however, both sides when through with the pairing with the plan for Rudolph to undergo surgery to repair the issue in his foot. At the time, it was noted that Rudolph wasn't expected to miss any time throughout the regular season and that has seemingly held true to this point.

The 31-year-old former Viking recently told the New York Daily News that he "won't miss any football" due to this offseason foot surgery.

"As far as football goes, I was extremely fortunate that the Giants organization and everyone involved [caught it], and how they were able to handle my situation, that I won't miss any football," Rudolph said. "At this point it's about taking each day and taking that opportunity to not only get myself healthy but get myself better. It's one thing to get and be healthy, it's another to be ready to go and play in an NFL game. So I'm taking that day by day."

After undergoing the procedure in Minnesota back in late March, Rudolph did sit out of OTAs and the team's mandatory minicamp as he continued to recover. He did not commit to being on the field with the Giants at the start of training camp but assured that he'll be doing whatever necessary to be ready for the season opener against Denver on Sept. 12.

"I had no symptoms. I didn't feel anything," Rudolph said of his foot injury. "I felt completely fine coming out of last season. After I rehabbed [a foot injury during the 2020 season], I was anticipating coming back for the last game of the year and then playing through the playoffs. Unfortunately that didn't work out for us as a team last year in Minnesota, so there were no playoffs."

"Then I continued with my offseason as if I was completely healthy," he added. "So I was extremely fortunate the Giants medical staff was able to find this in March and it isn't something where I came back here all fired up for OTAs in June and then hurt myself and put myself at risk for missing football games."

Signing his two-year deal with the Giants, that's worth up to $14 million, is the latest chapter in Rudolph's career. Prior to this move, the tight end spent the past decade as a key fixture within the Minnesota Vikings offense. Over that stretch, Rudolph moved into the top five in franchise history in receptions and receiving touchdowns while also sitting inside the top 10 in receiving yards. In 12 games played last season, he caught 28 passes for 334 yards and a touchdown.

When healthy, Rudolph has the potential to be a strong outlet for Daniel Jones in New York's passing game, so this positive update surrounding his foot is noteworthy as the Giants move toward the start of camp.