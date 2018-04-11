Giants' Landon Collins reportedly might need surgery despite saying he's '100 percent'

On Monday, Giants All-Pro safety Landon Collins told reporters that his arm, which he fractured and had surgery on, was "100 percent." It turns out, though, that might not be the case.

On Wednesday, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported that Collins might need an additional surgery because his arm isn't healing as quickly as doctors hoped. That's the bad news. The good news is that Collins, who is entering the final year of his contract, is expected to be back in time for training camp.

Giants S Landon Collins’ arm isn’t healing as quickly as docs would hope and might soon undergo surgery to plate the break again, sources say. Timeline for a recovery would be about six to eight weeks to return to full football activity. So he’d miss the spring, be back for camp. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) April 11, 2018

Garafolo added that there's been "no final decision made on surgery yet but it sounds very possible."

Ultimately all that matters is that Collins is ready to go in time for the regular season, but that doesn't mean the news of another possible surgery isn't concerning. The Giants desperately need Collins to be healthy if they're going to have any chance of rebounding from their disastrous 3-13 season.

For as much attention as the demise of the Giants' offense drew -- Eli Manning got benched at one point and Odell Beckham lost his season to a serious ankle injury -- the Giants' defense was also a major reason behind their collapse. In 2016, when they won 11 games and journeyed to the playoffs, their defense ranked second DVOA. In 2017, their defense sank to 24th.

Don't blame Collins, who has been consistent throughout his career. Since entering the league in 2015, Collins has missed only one game, racked up eight interceptions, 28 defended passes, four sacks, and 254 solo tackles. In 2017, Pro Football Focus graded him as the sixth-best safety (tied with two others) in football. In 2016, he was named First-Team All Pro. And in each of the past two seasons, he's been voted to the Pro Bowl.

With a new coaching regime coming in, the Giants' defense is now transitioning to a new system under defensive coordinator James Bettcher. On Monday, Collins called it "perfect."

"I couldn't tell you what my role is going to be," Collins said, via Newsday. "I just know coach said he's going to have me all over the field, so that's what I'm looking forward to."