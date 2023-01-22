It's been nearly 30 years since Lawrence Taylor played in an NFL football game. The Giants' Hall of Fame linebacker felt the urge, however, to put the pads back on while watching the first half of New York's divisional round playoff game against the Eagles.

With the Giants in the midst of a forgettable first half, Taylor playfully alluded to lending a helping hand. The Giants ultimately faced a 28-0 halftime deficit.

Taylor has first-hand experience when it comes to beating the Eagles in the playoffs. During his rookie season, Taylor played an integral role in the Giants defeating the Eagles in Philadelphia in the wild-card round. That game marked the first of four playoff matchups between the longtime division rivals prior to Saturday night's showdown in the City of Brotherly Love.

Taylor represents a glorious era in Giants history that includes the franchise's first two Super Bowl wins. The 1986 NFL Defensive Player of the Year, Taylor's third-down tackle of John Elway in that year's Super Bowl helped New York secure a critical goal-line stand en route to the Giants' 39-20 win over Denver.

Four years later, in one of the greatest upsets in NFL playoff history, Taylor's recovery of a Roger Craig fumble set up the game-winning field goal in the Giants' NFC title game win over the two-time defending champion 49ers. The Giants then upset the Bills in Super Bowl XXV on the strength of Ottis Anderson's running and a defense that held Buffalo's high-powered offense to just 19 points.

While they're not back to their glory years, the Giants are certainly building something under first-year coach Brian Daboll. The 2022 Giants secured the franchise's first playoff berth in six years and the franchise's first postseason win since Big Blue defeated the Patriots in Super Bowl XLVI.