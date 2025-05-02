While Lawrence Taylor doesn't want Abdul Carter wearing his retired No. 56, one of Lawrence's former teammates said he would be just fine with the Giants unretiring his number if either Carter or Jaxson Dart wanted to wear it.

Phil Simms, a former Giants quarterback whose No. 11 was retired by the team in 1995, was recently asked what he would say if Dart (who wore No. 2 in college) asked to wear his number.

"I'd let him have it in a second," Simms said. "Can you just help it a little bit and make it better? I think it would a lot of fun. It wouldn't bother me."

Simms said he would have had a similar response if Carter wanted to wear his number. Carter actually wore No. 11 during his career at Penn State, carrying on a tradition of decorated Penn State linebackers who donned the number (a list of players that includes current Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons).

"I don't think Abdul Carter's gonna ask for it," Simms said. "But if he would have, if it was up to me, I'd probably give it to him."

While Lawrence is obviously against another Giants player wearing No. 56, there are now at least two notable players from his era who are fine with a member of this year's rookie class wearing theirs. Along with Simms, Hall of Fame quarterback Warren Moon was on board with Cam Ward wearing No. 1 with the Tennessee Titans. Moon was actually the one who presented Ward with his No. 1 Titans jersey during his introductory press conference.

Instead of guarding their number, it's clear that Moon and Simms would rather see it worn today by an up-and-coming player who could add to its legacy.

In Dart's case, it's safe to say that he would take the career that Simms enjoyed with the Giants. While he was often overlooked by some of the other top-tier quarterbacks of his era, Simms nonetheless enjoyed a highly successful career that included an MVP performance in Super Bowl XXI, the Giants' first Super Bowl win. In that game (a 39-20 win over John Elway's Denver Broncos), Simms completed 88% of his passes, which continues to stand as the single game Super Bowl record.