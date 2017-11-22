Giants lineman Justin Pugh explains the best financial advice for young NFL players

There are two entire movies dedicated to athletes who cannot manage their money -- "Broke," part of the "30 for 30" series, details how quickly large amounts of cash can disappear because of poor financial management. Giants lineman Justin Pugh is the opposite of this situation and actually has some good advice for young players on retaining their money in a smart way.

Pugh sat down with CBS Sports Brady Quinn recently and explained what he would tell himself as a rookie if he could go back in time. He provided a shocking reminder not just about how thin the Giants recent draft classes have been (he's the only one left from his class!) but just how quickly the NFL can chew up young players.

"I would tell myself how much of a business the NFL is. Coming in, you're coming in from college, where everyone's there on their four-year scholarship. Where everyone thinks it's all peaches and cream -- I'll be here for four years and get to play out my contract," Pugh said. "I'm the only one left from my draft class. Not a lot of guys -- I'm the fifth-longest Giant on the roster. There's been so much turnover in my career. So to make sure I go into it in a professional mannerism and make sure I handle it as such. The way you carry yourself on the field and off the field reflects your brand overall, how teams may want to sign you or look at you long term.

"I would give that advice to my young self, because I may have been a little ... you know, had a little too much fun those first years in the league."

Basically, you're not in college anymore and you should act that way. It sounds obvious, but when you're being handed a massive paycheck as a first-round pick living in the biggest city in America, maybe it's a little more difficult to grasp.

Fortunately Pugh has a background to help him manage the initial draft fortune he made as well as any life-changing money he gets whenever he signs his second deal. He still carries advice from his uncle that makes a lot of sense.

"I wanted to have a nice car [when I got drafted], but to do everything in moderation. That's the biggest thing I would give advice [wise] -- put most of your money away," Pugh explained. "I put my signing bonus away and didn't touch it. Because money -- this is the one quote my uncle gave me that I'll always remember -- money is like soap, the more you play with it, the less you have. And that's something I'll always remember to this day and I think it can help anybody, no matter where they are in their financial career."

Being cautious doesn't just apply to money -- Pugh also took out two separate insurance policies on himself prior to his contract year.

"I definitely took an insurance policy out. Two different ones -- one was total disability, obviously, we know in this game, you're one knee away, is the saying, from never playing again. You have to protect yourself in that aspect," Pugh said. "And there's something called the 'loss of value' where you go out there and don't play as well or you may have an injury that affects how they think you may play going forward. So there's two types of insurance -- you have to get it just in case and I'm glad I did."

And, of course, it doesn't hurt to have a mentor in this business. Pugh was lucky enough to get a good one in David Diehl, the longtime Giants lineman turned FOX Sports announcer.

"David Diehl was the guy I was actually drafted to replace. I was coming in as a right tackle and I was supposed to take his spot. He ended up -- our right guard got hurt, Chris Snee -- and me and Diehl played next to each other for my entire rookie year," Pugh said. "He took me under his shoulder, brought me to the city when he was doing some of the shows on the networks. Kind of showed me the ropes and he's a guy now I definitely look up to because he is doing the sports announcing, he's involved with a bunch of different companies off the field. And he was preparing for that while he was still playing."

Being very good at football is a huge plus towards getting that second contract. But as Pugh has learned -- and hopefully explained to other players -- there are other factors that go into how you present yourself to a potential employer and how you manage your finances to ensure that you never find yourself in a situation where an injury might devastate the rest of your career.