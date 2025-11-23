The New York Giants and Detroit Lions will match up in Week 12 of the 2025 NFL season with both franchises trending in opposite directions. The Giants are operating under an interim head coach and will be without rookie sensation Jaxson Dart (concussion) again for this contest, while the Lions try to bounce back from a loss to the Eagles on Sunday Night Football in Week 11 to prove they are still contenders. The Giants are 2-9 entering this game, while the Lions are 6-4. According to the latest Giants vs. Lions odds, Detroit is favored by 13.5 points, while the over/under for total points scored is 50.5.

Where to watch Giants vs. Lions on Sunday

When: Sunday, Nov. 23

Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Follow along: CBS Sports App

Giants vs. Lions betting preview

Odds: Lions -13.5, over/under 50.5

While Detroit has struggled in outdoor environments, the Lions are a juggernaut at home on offense. They should be able to rebound from a poor showing in Week 11 against the Giants, who are tied for 29th in points allowed per game at 27.3. Detroit is averaging 29.2 points per game, which is tied for fourth-best in the NFL.

Giants vs. Lions SGP

Giants +13.5 (-110)

Over 50.5 (-108)

Amon-Ra St. Brown anytime touchdown scorer (-135)

Final odds: +415 at DraftKings (wager $100 to win $415)

Model's Giants vs. Lions score prediction, picks

The SportsLine Projection Model has the Giants covering the 13.5-point spread in 53% of simulations, and it sees value in backing the Giants on the money line as +640 underdogs. New York wins in 22% of simulations to bring value at those odds. With Detroit's propensity to run up the score on teams at home, the model likes the Over 50.5, which hits in 55% of simulations.

Giants vs. Lions score prediction: Lions 32, Giants 21

