New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers is on track to return to the lineup. Nabers, who has been out since Week 4 with a concussion, was at Giants practice on Thursday and was not wearing a red, no-contact jersey, according to the New York Post. The rookie participated in Wednesday's practice with a no-contact jersey.

Nabers still must meet with an independent neurologist for clearance through the concussion protocol. Nabers was concussed late in the Giants' loss to the division rival Dallas Cowboys, after having already reeled in 12 catches for 115 yards. At the time of his injury, he was leading the NFL with 35 receptions.

Despite having missed two full games, Nabers still checks in seventh in catches and 14th in receiving yards so far this season. His 96.5 yards-per-game average trails only Houston Texans wideout Nico Collins, who is currently on injured reserve. Only fellow LSU wide receivers Ja'Marr Chase and Justin Jefferson join Nabers and Collins in averaging 90-plus yards per contest.

With Nabers sidelined, the Giants have leaned on Darius Slayton and Wan'Dale Robinson to carry the passing game. They managed to pull out a surprising road victory against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 5 before falling at home to the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 6. Up next is a game against the Philadelphia Eagles, who have largely struggled to contain opposing passing attacks.

Given Nabers' importance to the offense and his prodigious talent, it would not be at all surprising to see him once again command a huge target share and put up monster numbers. The bigger question is whether that production can translate into a win for the Giants, who are already 0-2 in division games with losses to both Dallas and Washington.