Two weeks ago, anyone talking about Shedeur Sanders would've included "likely first-round pick" or at least "likely second-round pick" next to his name, but in a shocking NFL Draft moment, the former Colorado quarterback fell to the fifth round. Sanders was taken by the Cleveland Browns at No. 144, adding to a packed quarterback room also including Deshaun Watson, Kenny Pickett, Joe Flacco and Dillon Gabriel, a third-round pick in this year's draft.

Many fans, media and even NFL players were surprised Sanders stayed on the board so long, including New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers.

The 2024 No. 6 overall pick said there is "no way in hell" Sanders should've been taken so late. Discussing the reports that Sanders' meeting with Giants head coach Brian Dabooll was not a positive one, Nabers says he feel "bad for how that happened to [Sanders] because he really played his ass off."

"You don't do that to somebody like that. You can't knock his talent. ... Some things you just can't knock," Nabers said. "Come on, bro. We gotta stop making feelings with how people play that linger. Yeah, he might have some things he might say on camera, off the field, that don't have to do with how he plays football. We're here for one thing and that's to play football. Everybody's got different personalities."

Nabers has seen Sanders' talent on display live, when the two played catch together in New York City.

The Giants were one of the teams needing a quarterback who passed on Sanders, instead taking former Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart at No. 25 overall.