New York Giants second-year wide receiver Malik Nabers has dealt with a toe injury since college. While there are talks of surgery, pain management is the approach to training camp so far. Nabers was absent from the team's voluntary activities earlier this offseason and now the Giants are being proactive about addressing the issue as needed.

Nabers had a bug metaphor for how he views the injury, saying, "It's like a mosquito that don't want to go away."

"I'm trying to shoo it away. But I've been doing a great job with Russell [Wilson], trainers, you know, I've been using his physical therapist guy," the former No. 6 overall pick said on the "Up & Adams Show". "I've been doing an excellent job of just staying on track of it and having his people, having my people, all together, trying to work on keeping me as healthy as possible. We're moving in the right direction. We're just staying on top of it so it don't give me any problems later on down the line."

The Pro Bowler says he can play through the toe injury and it didn't seem to impact him in his rookie year, when he finished with 109 receptions for 1,204 yards and seven touchdowns, all while missing two games due to a concussion. Head coach Brian Daboll said they would monitor Nabers' reps if needed. He joked that the injury is like one of the "big mosquitoes," adding, "can't get this one. We're trying to kill it, though."

As Nabers works to deal with this injury, he is also adjusting to a nearly entirely new quarterback room. The team added Super Bowl champion Wilson, along with veteran Jameis Winston and first rounder Jaxson Dart. Wilson is QB1, while the others are competing to fill in the rest of the depth chart.

Nabers and Wilson worked on their on-field chemistry and connected many times last week during training camp, including one 30-yard gain that became the play of Sunday. Dart made improvement each day as he continues to acclimate to the NFL. The Giants quarterback room aims to be "aggressive but not reckless."

The quarterback room has a completely new look for Nabers, who led New York with 1,204 yards and seven touchdowns last season. The 2024 season saw Daniel Jones throw for 2,070 yards, eight touchdowns and seven picks in 10 games. Drew Lock, the returning Tommy DeVito and Tim Boyle combined for 1,451 yards, seven touchdowns and six picks in the remaining games.