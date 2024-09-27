The New York Giants lost in more ways than one on "Thursday Night Football" against the Dallas Cowboys.

They lost 20-15, and they also lost budding superstar rookie Malik Nabers, who suffered a concussion late in the fourth quarter. The sixth overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft hit the turf hard on an incompletion down the left sideline with Cowboys Pro Bowl cornerback Trevon Diggs in coverage. His head appeared to hit the ground first and absorb most of the impact of his fall. He was quickly ruled out for the rest of the game.

Thankfully, Nabers posted on Instagram upon returning home that he is "all good." He will still have to pass through the concussion protocol to play in the team's Week 5 game.

Instagram

Nabers' injury overshadowed a historic night: His 12 catches for 115 yards tied New York's single-game record for the most receptions by a wide receiver. That's a mark he shares with Odell Beckham Jr., Hakeem Nicks and Amani Toomer. Nabers' 35 career catches are the second most in a player's first four career games in NFL history, trailing only Rams Pro Bowler Puka Nacua's record of 39 that he set last season.