Giants' Markus Golden collects a $1 million bonus for 2019 season after stat correction

This past Sunday's game between the New York Giants and Washington Redskins may not have meant much in the standings, but it had quite a bit of significance for Giants linebacker Markus Golden. That's because days after the game, a simple quarterback sack turned into a huge windfall of cash.

Early in the third quarter, Golden was involved in a play in which he helped sack Redskins quarterback Dwayne Haskins. Golden was credited with a half-sack along with teammate Lorenzo Carter, but later in the week was informed that he has been credited with a full sack.

That full sack triggered a $1 million bonus for Golden picking up his 10th sack of the 2019 season. The league ended up reviewing the play and determined that Golden should've received credit for a full sack on the play.

"I earned it," Golden said according to ESPN.

Golden has had quite the year after signing a one-year deal with the Giants, which is now worth $4.75 million with the added $1 million bonus.

The fifth-year pro has registered 65 tackles (30 solo) to go along with 13 tackles-for-loss and 27 quarterback hits this season in New York.

"It's always a goal to get double-digit sacks," Golden added. "If you're rushing the passer, you want to get there. It's a status thing -- 9.5 is a big difference than 10. It feels good to get it down, get it over with and like I said, be able to put it out for my kids to be able to keep playing, keep fighting."

Golden also became the first Giants player to reach double-digit sacks since Jason Pierre-Paul registered 12.5 during the 2014 season. His sacks, tackles-for-loss, and quarterback hits are all team-highs this season.

Golden was selected in the second round of the 2015 NFL Draft by the Arizona Cardinals after a strong college career at Missouri. In his four seasons with the Cardinals, Golden racked up 122 tackles (97 solo), 39 tackles-for-loss, 19 sacks and six forced fumbles.

In October 2017, Golden suffered a torn ACL and only registered 2.5 sacks during the 2018 season coming off the significant injury. However, Golden hit his stride with the Giants in 2019.

With Golden putting together a stellar 2019 season, the veteran linebacker could be in line for a big payday this offseason.