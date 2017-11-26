Giants may lose Janoris Jenkins to season-ending ankle surgery

The New York Giants may be about to lose another one of their top players for the rest of the season. According to a report from ESPN.com's Adam Schefter, cornerback Janoris Jenkins may have surgery on the injured ankle that has been bothering him for several weeks, and subsequently shut it down for the year.

The ankle has hindered Jenkins for roughly the past eight weeks, according to sources, and it clearly has impacted his play. Doctors are scheduled to discuss Jenkins' future on Monday, but he is expected to undergo ankle surgery at some point this offseason -- and his offseason could begin as soon as this week, according to sources. Jenkins was spotted wearing a walking boot on his left foot Friday, and Giants coach Ben McAdoo admitted he had concerns about his top cornerback's injury.

Jenkins has clearly not been quite as much of a shutdown corner this season as he was a year ago, which has played a role in the unit-wide slide of the Giants defense.

The cornerback group has been hit in several different ways this season, with Jenkins getting suspended for a violation of team rules earlier in the year; Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie serving a suspension as well; and Eli Apple almost leaving the team after getting criticized by teammates.

The team has also just been dealing with a rash of injuries on both sides of the ball. Star wideout Odell Beckham has been out since Week 5. Brandon Marshall and Sterling Shepard have missed games as well. So have Olivier Vernon, Jonathan Casillas, Paul Perkins, Romeo Okwara, Justin Pugh, Weston Richburg, and more.