The New York Giants are getting a boost on their offensive line for 2021, if they decide to keep their highest-paid tackle around. Nate Solder is planning on returning to the Giants in 2021 after sitting out this past season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, per ESPN's Jordan Rannan.

Soldier has two years remaining on a four-year, $62 million contract he signed in 2018, a contract that hasn't produced the results the Giants were hoping when the franchise signed the former Super Bowl champion starting left tackle from the New England Patriots. While Solder played all 16 games in 2019, he allowed a league-high 56 pressures and 11 sacks that season -- prompting the Giants to select Andrew Thomas with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2020 draft.

Solder is due a $4 million roster bonus on the first day of the 2021 league year and has a scheduled cap hit of $16.5 million in 2021. The Giants would save $6 million in cap space by releasing Solder, a very possible scenario given Thomas and 2020 third-round pick Matt Peart are on the roster (Peart is expected to compete for a starting job in 2021). Cameron Fleming is also a free agent and the Giants could bring him back at a much cheaper price than what Solder is currently getting paid.

Due to family concerns, Solder opted out of last season. Both Solder and his oldest son Hudson have battled cancer. He and his wife, Lexi, also had a newborn over the past year. With Solder's return, the Giants will have to make a decision on his future -- once they learn the league's official salary cap amount for 2021.