The New York Giants are getting a boost on their offensive line for 2021, as Nate Solder is planning on returning in 2021 after sitting out this past season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, per ESPN's Jordan Rannan. What's just as important, however, is that the Giants and Solder's camp are reworking his deal for 2021, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network. The two sides are reportedly still working out the final details, but Solder will indeed be on the Giants' roster in 2021.

Soldier has two years remaining on a four-year, $62 million contract he signed in 2018, a contract that hasn't produced the results the Giants were hoping when the franchise signed the former Super Bowl champion starting left tackle from the New England Patriots. While Solder played all 16 games in 2019, he allowed a league-high 56 pressures and 11 sacks that season -- prompting the Giants to select Andrew Thomas with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2020 draft.

Solder is due a $4 million roster bonus on the first day of the 2021 league year and currently has a scheduled cap hit of $16.5 million in 2021. The Giants would have saved $6 million in cap space if they decided to release him, but Rapoport says that should not happen. New York also has Thomas and 2020 third-round pick Matt Peart on the roster (Peart is expected to compete for a starting job in 2021). Additionally, Cameron Fleming is a free agent and the Giants could bring him back should they choose. According to Over The Cap, the Giants currently have just $2.4 million in available cap space.

Due to family concerns, Solder opted out of last season. Solder and his oldest son Hudson have battled cancer. He and his wife, Lexi, also had a newborn over the past year.