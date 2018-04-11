Giants NFL Draft big board: Who will New York take at No. 2? Seven options ranked

In less than three weeks, Giants general manager Dave Gettleman is going to have to make one of the biggest decisions in franchise history: He's going to have to decide if it's finally time to draft a successor for Eli Manning.

The Giants have been mum about what they're going to do and Manning didn't help things on Monday when he admitted that he hasn't really had any communications with the team about his future past 2018.

"This league, it's one year at a time," Manning said. "That's kind of how it goes. I need to go out there and play well this year and that's all I'm looking forward to."

The question of whether or not the Giants are going to draft a quarterback isn't just a big question in New York, it's also one of the biggest questions around the league, and that's because the Giants' decision could have some serious ramifications on the rest of the draft.

On one hand, if the Giants feel like Manning is on the decline, this would be the year to select his replacement. Not only do they have a top-3 pick for the first time since 1984, but they also would be choosing from a pretty stacked quarterback class.

On the other hand, if the Giants feel like Manning has two or three more solid years in him, then it would make more sense to stack the roster with as much talent as possible in an effort to make one more Super Bowl run during Manning's career. If the Giants want to stack talent, this also would be the year to do it. With so many quarterback needy teams, the Giants are in a prime position to move down in the draft in a trade that would potentially bring them an embarrassment of riches.

So quarterback or no quarterback?

The one problem with picking a quarterback is that -- no matter how you feel about Manning -- it's definitely not the Giants biggest need. You can basically pick any position on their roster and the Giants have a need there: Pass-rusher, cornerback, offensive line, running back, you name it and the Giants need it.

With all those needs, you can probably see why trading down might make some sense. Of course, the twist here is that the Giants have a general manager in Gettleman who has NEVER traded down before. Basically, that makes the Giants the absolute biggest wild card in the first round of the draft. Will the general manager who's never traded down before finally trade down?

One thing to keep in mind and one reason why I could see the Giants making a trade is because they don't have a lot of draft ammo. The Giants currently only have six picks in the draft, which is tied for the fewest in the NFL. If you're the Giants, it's hard to fill all the needs you have when you're walking into the draft with just six picks.

The other wild card here is Odell Beckham. If the Giants decide to deal him away, they could potentially land another first-rounder. For now, we're going to assume the Giants keep Beckham.

With that in mind, let's look at the seven players who would make the most sense for the Giants. Also, since New York is in such a prime position to make a trade, we'll use three of those seven players to look at three potential trades that could make sense for the Giants.

1. Bradley Chubb, DE, NC State

After trading away Jason Pierre-Paul, I have to think it would be pretty difficult for the Giants to pass on the most talented pass-rusher in the draft, which is why I have Chubb in the top spot for New York. Also, Gettelman's history as a general manager suggests he'll be looking to make a defensive pick here. During his first four drafts as GM of the Panthers (2013-16), Gettleman used three of his four first-round picks on a defensive player. If you include second-round picks, four of Gettelman's eight picks in that span were spent on defensive linemen or defensive ends.

The thing about Chubb is that the Giants seem to really like him. According to NFL.com, the team was "extremely impressed" with the defensive end during a visit on Tuesday, and why wouldn't they be? Just listen to how he describes his playing style.

Chubb on who he models his game after: “I try to take Khalil Mack and Von Miller and put them into one person.” pic.twitter.com/BHQ8MmuG22 — Nick Shook (@TheNickShook) March 3, 2018

He's basically a genetic combination of Von Miller and Khalil Mack, which actually makes him sound like the most frightening football player ever.

2. Sam Darnold, QB, USC

The Giants definitely haven't been hiding their interest in Darnold. Not only did coach Pat Shurmur and offensive coordinator Mike Shula both make their way out to Los Angeles for his Pro Day, but the team also plans to meet with him in New York in the coming days. The biggest problem with Darnold is that he might not be available when it's time for the Giants to pick. If the Browns grab Darnold with the top pick, that could put the Giants in a position to take Chubb.

If Darnold's gone, don't necessarily look for the Giants to go after another quarterback at No. 2. According to NJ.com, the Giants aren't very interested in Josh Rosen, which means they could pass on taking a quarterback if Darnold goes No. 1 overall.

3. Saquon Barkley, RB, Penn State

Barkley is definitely the best running back in the draft, but there's two big issues when it comes to selecting him with the second overall pick. For one, running back definitely isn't the Giants' biggest need, which means you would be spending the second overall pick to fill a need that doesn't need to be filled this early in the draft, which brings us to issue number two. Although Barkley is the best running back in the draft, the Giants could likely land a back who's almost as talented if they hold off until the second round. Assuming they don't make any trades and they make their second round pick at spot 34, there's a good chance they could land either Sony Michel or Derrius Guice. That being said, there's clearly some interest here. The Giants took Barkley out to dinner on Sunday and Gettleman seems to love him. The Jaguars and Cowboys have proven that you can take a running back in the first round and still succeed, but those two teams didn't have as many holes as the Giants have when they took their running backs in 2016 (Ezekiel Elliott) and 2017 (Leonard Fournette).

If the Giants do take Barkley at No. 2, it would be the highest that any team has taken a running back since 2006, when the Saints took Reggie Bush with the second overall pick.

4. Josh Rosen, QB, UCLA

If you've read all the way through this, you may have noticed that we mentioned a report earlier that suggested the Giants don't like Rosen. Although it's very possible the report is true, it's also possible that the report is a smokescreen, because this is smokescreen season, and there's a 50 percent chance that anything that comes out between now and the draft is actually just a smokescreen. If the Giants don't like Rosen, they have an odd way of showing it, because, they were at least interested enough to bring him in for a visit on Tuesday. Rosen actually seems like a guy who would be right up the Giants' alley. Besides having a goal of winning more Super Bowls than Tom Brady -- the Giants know something about Super Bowls and Brady -- Rosen also sounded like a guy who would be potentially interested in playing in New York when the subject came up at the combine.

"I mean, it's always a benefit to have weapons everywhere. Odell's an unbelievable player," Rosen said at the NFL combine. "Sterling Shepard also is an incredible player. I think wherever you are, it's always valuable to have some guys you can throw the ball to and put 'em in a bunch of different places and they'll grab it wherever the ball may be."

Rosen also had dinner in L.A. last month with Giants' co-owner John Mara and Steve Tisch. Word has it there was no hot tub involved.

I just want to be on that Josh-Rosen-hot-tub-in-dorm-room type level #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/imghvRnwnR — Griffin Lewicki (@Lewicki05) March 9, 2018

Although there's several other quarterbacks that Giants could look at, we're going to limit our list here to Darnold and Rosen.

5. Quenton Nelson, OG, Notre Dame (Trade down, stay in top-10)

We have now reached the portion of our big board where we look at what the Giants might do if they pull off a trade. We're going to start here with Quenton Nelson because if the Giants need help anywhere, it's on their offensive line, just ask Eli Manning about that. Although you can certainly argue that Manning has been declining over the past year or two, you can't completely blame him. The Giants quarterback spent half the season running for his life and New York could fix that quickly by grabbing Nelson, who's widely regarded as the best offensive linemen in the draft. The Giants would likely need to find a trading partner inside the top-10, because, there's almost a zero percent chance that Nelson will last longer than that. The best fit for the Giants could be a trade with the Broncos, who might be looking to take a quarterback.

Taking a guard with the second pick might be a slight reach, but that likely wouldn't be a problem if the Giants were to take Nelson with the fifth overall pick.

6. Marcus Davenport, DE, UTSA (Trade down between 10 and 15)

If the Giants want a powerful pass-rusher, but don't want to spend the second pick of the draft on Chubb, then Marcus Davenport might make a lot of sense. The advantage here is that the Giants would likely be able to trade out of the top-10 and still be able to land the 2017 Conference USA Defensive Player of the Year. In this scenario, a trade with the Bills, who have the 12th overall pick in the draft, would be a dream come true. In that situation, the Bills would almost certainly be willing to give up both their first round picks (12 and 22) to move up to the No. 2 spot. At that point, there's no way the Giants could say no. Not only could they potentially land Davenport, but they would have an extra first-round pick, which they could use to fill another hole ...

7. Will Hernandez, OG, UTEP (Trade down to pick 20 or below)

As we mentioned with Davenport, he would be a perfect fit if the Giants can't land Chubb, and that's way we feel about Hernandez if the Giants can't land Nelson. As a matter of fact, if the Giants were to make the trade that we mentioned with the Bills, they could grab Davenport and then use the No. 22 overall pick on Hernandez. Yes, grabbing a quarterback would be the sexy move, but walking out of the draft with two starters who could be on the team for a decade would arguably be the smarter play. With their second round pick, the Giants could then jump on a running back at 34th overall and fill three gaping holes. As for Hernandez, the Giants definitely have some interest: The 2017 second-team All-American will be visiting with the Giants at some point in the near future.