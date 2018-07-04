Giants' Odell Beckham appears to be fully healthy in explosive workout video

Odell Beckham Jr. appears to be fully operational.

After making the world's longest throw earlier this offseason, the Giants receiver, who is coming off a season-ending ankle injury and is trying to score a lucrative contract extension this offseason, has now submitted evidence that he's still the All-Universe receiver he was before he fractured his ankle. On Tuesday, the following video, which shows Beckham running a crisp route and securing a one-handed catch, emerged on Twitter:

Yeah, that looks like Odell Beckham.

Beckham fractured his ankle in early October and missed the rest of the season after undergoing surgery. Already, Beckham appears to be ready for the upcoming season or at the very least, on the verge of being ready.

The biggest issue clouding Beckham's future is entirely related to his contract. Beckham, who is entering the final year of his rookie deal, reportedly wants to be paid like a quarterback, which would make him the highest paid receiver in football, which makes sense given just how dominant he's been since entering the league in 2014. That's why it's been somewhat surprising to see Beckham skip the holdout portion of contract negotiations. Beckham attended minicamp (where he ran routes) and he has said that he will attend training camp as well -- a recent report, however, indicated that a holdout is still on the table.

As the contract situation continues to unfold, Giants fans can at least take comfort in the fact that Beckham still looks like the player he was before an ankle injury robbed him of most of last season.