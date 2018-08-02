Giants, Odell Beckham reportedly open contract talks that could make him highest-paid WR

It appears Odell Beckham Jr.'s patience has paid off. After saying and doing all the right things this offseason while hoping for a new long-term deal, the Giants and one of the league's most dynamic wide receivers have opened contract talks, reports ESPN.com.

The news comes a day after Giants co-owner John Mara said the two sides had yet to speak but the plan was to open the lines of communication "sooner rather than later."

Beckham showed up in April for the Giants' voluntary offseason workout program and minicamp, and he also reported with his teammates for training camp late last month. The takeaway: Beckham was willing to be a team player but with the implicit understanding that he's due a huge pay bump before the start of the season.

Beckham, currently on the books for $8.5 million in 2018, is a game-changing talent who's looking to more than double his salary. As it stands, the Steelers' Antonio Brown leads all wide receivers, earning $17 million annually, but several other young wideouts have cashed in this offseason, including Mike Evans ($16.5 million average annual salary), Brandin Cooks ($16.2 million), Jarvis Landry ($15.1 million), Davante Adams ($14.5 million) and Stefon Diggs ($14.4 million).

How good is Beckham? According to Spotrac, his market value could make him the NFL's highest-paid wide receiver worthy of a five-year, $86.3 million deal that averages $17.2 million a season.

Whether that happens is another matter.

"Depends on how reasonable they are," Mara told CBS Sports Radio's Boomer and Gio on Wednesday when asked if a deal could be done by the regular-season opener against the Jaguars on Sept. 9.

There had been speculation this spring that the Giants might trade Beckham -- though that talk died down after the Rams acquired Brandin Cooks from the Patriots. Instead, new Giants coach Pat Shurmur has fostered a strong relationship with the receiver in just a short time. Shurmur flew to Los Angeles shortly after he was hired to meet with Beckham and he's spoken in glowing terms about Beckham throughout the offseason and into training camp.

"I see what I expected to see when we started to communicate back in February," Shurmur said this week. "This guy loves to play football, he trains extremely hard, he's totally engaged in the meetings behind the scenes, the things that the world is not aware of, and he's got a lot of passion for the game. We were just out in a walk-through and I saw three or four times when he was talking to different players about certain techniques within the play. That's all good stuff."

And it sounds like it won't be long before Beckham is rewarded for all that hard work.