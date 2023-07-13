Saquon Barkley is reportedly considering a holdout from the New York Giants to start training camp, leaving a franchise tag offer of $10.091 million on the table in hopes of a long-term deal. How much the Giants have offered isn't too encouraging for Barkley.

The Giants have offered up to $19.5 million guaranteed on a long-term deal with an undisclosed amount of years, according to the New York Post. If the deal would be for two years, Barkley could actually receive more money taking two years of the franchise tag ($10.091 million guaranteed plus whatever the franchise tag amount would be in 2024).

The $19.5 million would give Barkley the sixth-highest guaranteed money for a running back in the league, $500,000 behind Nick Chubb's $20 million. Rookie Bijan Robinson, fourth in guaranteed money at $21,958,544, hasn't played an NFL snap yet.

The Giants reportedly offered Barkley a deal worth $13 million per year at one point this offseason, but he passed on the offer as he's looking to receive $16 million per year. Barkley isn't looking to reset the market, but has a price in mind and could sit out Week 1 to made sure he gets his contract.

Barkley does have some leverage here. New York was 8-2 when Barkley rushed for 70-plus yards last season and 7-2 when he had 100-plus scrimmage yards. The Giants, meanwhile, were 0-3 when Barkley rushed for less than 50 yards last season, proving the offense went through him.

Saquon Barkley NYG • RB • #26 Att 295 Yds 1312 TD 10 FL 0 View Profile

Then there's how well Daniel Jones, who the Giants paid handsomely this offseason, plays when Barkley is on the field. Jones has 44 passing touchdowns and 17 interceptions in games Barkley plays, along with a 91.4 passer rating. He has 16 touchdowns and 17 interceptions in games Barkley doesn't play (77.3 rating).

Barkley playing in every game Jones did last season certainly helped, as he finished fourth in rushing yards (1,312) and ninth in rushing touchdowns (10). Barkley had the most rushing yards for a Giants player in a season since Tiki Barber (2006) and finished seventh in yards from scrimmage (1,650).

The Giants are clearly a better team when Barkley is on the field, which is making the contract dispute even more interesting as the franchise is looking to build off a surprising divisional round playoff appearance from last season.