Giants' offseason evaluations won't be limited to Ben McAdoo, coaching staff

Much was made this week of the statement released by Giants ownership, in the aftermath of another horrible loss, giving embattled coach Ben McAdoo a vote of confidence to finish the season before further evaluations are made. McAdoo has been at the center of the storm in New York, but league sources said ownership is troubled by the state of the team's personnel as well, and expected changes in 2018 won't be limited to the coaching side.

The Giants recent drafts and free-agent signings are providing little productivity in what quickly became a lost season for a franchise that entered the season with Super Bowl aspirations. McAdoo has received most of the attention for his remarks with the media at times and divesting himself of playcalling duties, but this is being viewed as a collective failure in the highest reaches of the Giants organization and one that likely merits an array of changes.

The statement released mentioned McAdoo by name, given the speculation about his job security and the fact that it is coaches -- and not general managers -- who are most often relieved of their duties in-season. But that should not be taken as a sense that others are not equally as under review. The full statement read:

"Ben McAdoo is our head coach and has our support. We are in the midst of an extremely disappointing season. Our performance this year, particularly the past two weeks, is inexcusable and frustrating. While we appreciate that our fans are unhappy with what has occurred, nobody is more upset than we are. Our plan is to do what we have always done, which is to not offer a running commentary on the season. It is our responsibility to determine the reasons for our poor performance and at the end of the year, we will evaluate the 2017 season in its entirety and make a determination on how we move forward."

McAdoo is in his second season since taking over for Tom Coughlin, who achieved legendary status with the team by winning two Super Bowls. The decision to fire Coughlin, and not general manager Jerry Reese, is one the Giants have been second-guessed on by fans, the media and others around the league. Many other long-time NFL executives, some of whom have worked for the Maras previously and have watched them closely, find it very hard to believe they would fire a coach just two years into a regime that has gone as poorly as this and not make other more systematic changes as well.