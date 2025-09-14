The New York Giants' Week 2 matchup vs. the Dallas Cowboys started off with one of the most unique drives you may ever seen -- a 16-play, 110-yard possession that netted just three points. How is this possible? Penalties.

The Giants racked up six total penalties to begin the game, one on the opening kickoff and then five during the first drive. Four of those penalties belonged to left tackle James Hudson, who was starting Sunday in place of the injured Andrew Thomas. According to CBS Sports Research, Hudson is the first player since at least 2000 to commit four penalties on the same drive.

Hudson was flagged twice for unnecessary roughness and twice for false starts. That includes a play where he basically just slapped James Houston on the head.

Graham Gano capped the Giants' first drive by making a 38-yard field goal.

Due to his antics, Giants coach Brian Daboll made the decision the bench Hudson, and replace him with Marcus Mbow, whom the Giants selected out of Purdue in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft. Hudson was not happy about this decision.

Hudson is in his first season with the Giants and spending his first four years with the Cleveland Browns. The 26-year-old was selected by Cleveland in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft out of Cincinnati. He has made just 19 starts in 51 career games played.