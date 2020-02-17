Giants' outside linebackers coach Bret Bielema to interview for Colorado job, per report

Last month, CBS Sports' Dennis Dodd confirmed that the New York Giants were hiring former New England Patriots defensive line coach Bret Bielema for a spot on Joe Judge's staff. Bielema was set to serve as the outside linebackers coach and senior assistant, but he is reportedly not yet done with college football. According to the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Bielema is interviewing for the head coaching job at the University of Colorado. The job opened up last week after Mel Tucker decided to leave Boulder for Michigan State.

Bielema was hired by the Patriots in 2018 as a defensive consultant to Bill Belichick. After New England won Super Bowl LIII, Bielema was promoted to defensive line coach. Before his stint with the Patriots, Bielema served as Arkansas' head coach for five seasons and seven seasons as the head coach at Wisconsin. During his time in Madison, Bielema was named Big Ten Coach of the Year in 2006, and he made three consecutive Rose Bowls.

Bielema was thought to be a great addition to Judge's staff, but clearly his future is still up in the air. Paul Schwartz of the New York Post reported last month that along with Bielema, Jerome Henderson had been hired as the new Giants' defensive backs coach. He spent the past four seasons with the Atlanta Falcons as their defensive passing game coordinator, and also spent four seasons with the Dallas Cowboys as their defensive backs coach. He was employed under new Giants' offensive coordinator Jason Garrett.

The former cornerback started as a coach with the New York Jets in 2006, where he served as director of player development and later defensive backs coach.

Judge served as the special teams coordinator for the Patriots and made it clear that he will not serve as a coordinator with the Giants. He wants as many football minds in the building as possible.

"All three systems -- our philosophy is going to be about putting pressure on our opponents to prepare for multiple things," Judge said earlier this month. "We need flexibility schematically."