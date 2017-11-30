Giants owner doesn't give McAdoo ringing endorsement, calls tanking idea 'BS'

It would surprise no one if Ben McAdoo ended up being fired after this dreadful Giants season. The pressure was already on, but things really got ratcheted up when the Giants made the stunning decision to bench Eli Manning.

That decision went over poorly with Manning, poorly with at least one of his peers in the quarterbacking world and Giants fans are not exactly taking it well either. (If you want to hear a real rant on it, check out Nick Kostos uncorking on the Pick Six Podcast.)

Owner John Mara was somehow surprised by the reaction when he spoke with media on Wednesday. He was candid about it, at least, and he was also candid about the fact that McAdoo might not be back for the coming season.

Asked about McAdoo having his job guaranteed for the final five games of the year, Mara said it was not a certainty.

"There's no guarantees in life," Mara said, via SB Nation's Big Blue View. "[We] made [our] statement on that a couple of weeks ago, but there's no guarantees in life."

The Giants previously released a statement in support of McAdoo, saying they would evaluate everything after the season. But it's possible they could evaluate things immediately.

Mara pointed out that even baseball managers who made the playoffs -- like Joe Girardi with the Yankees -- were fired and that anything was in play in terms of change.

"We obviously have some decisions to make in the offseason," he said. "You always have decisions to make, yeah. I just saw three baseball managers get fired after making the playoffs. So, you always have those decisions to make." He then added that he's "embarrassed."

"We're 2-9. We're 2-9, okay? I'm embarrassed about that," Mara said. "Nobody's doing a good job."

It doesn't take much reading between the lines to see that McAdoo needs a miracle to save his job; even a 5-0 run with Geno Smith and Davis Webb under center might not be enough at this point.

Some might even wonder if the move to Geno -- while benching Manning amid the longest-active streak for a starting quarterback in the NFL -- might be a situation where the Giants are tanking to try and get a higher pick.

Mara sounded appalled at the idea and, via SNY TV, called it "bulls---."

"We're still going to try to win the games," Mara said on Wednesday afternoon. "I read something somewhere [that said), 'Are we going to tank the rest of the season?' That's complete bulls---. I would never allow that here.

"We're going to try to win the games. We're just going to have to try to do it with a different guy at quarterback."

The problem is the Giants aren't going to magically start winning by going with a backup quarterback. Geno has some upside, but there is a reason he landed with the Giants as a backup. And it's very possible, even likely, that they're only going to Geno as a bridge to start Webb and see what they have in the rookie. The odds are very good that things will go very bad behind a questionable offensive line.

So the Giants probably will lose, even if they aren't meaning to lose, and it's very likely that McAdoo will ultimately end up losing his job, as well, even if Mara is not inclined to admit it at the moment.