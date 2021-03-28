Daniel Jones seems to be flush with believers inside the Giants organization, including those at the tippy-top of the masthead. While speaking with Ian O'Connor of the New York Post, team owner John Mara was asked about his 2019 first-round quarterback, who is about to enter a pivotal third season in the league. Specifically, Mara was asked about whether or not Jones has the capability to do what his predecessor, Eli Manning, did: Lead the Giants to the Super Bowl.

"Yes he does," Mara said. "I can say that without any hesitation."

Taking it a step further, Mara was also asked if Jones could win multiple Super Bowl titles, just as Manning did in 2007 and 2011. To that question by O'Connor, Mara said, "I don't see why not if we put the right pieces around him."

That last nugget about putting the right pieces around Jones seems to be the driving motivation behind a number of New York's offseason moves thus far. The club's biggest splash to this point came by signing wide receiver Kenny Golladay to a four-year, $72 million deal, giving Jones a clear No. 1 receiver in the Giants passing attack. Not only did they bring in Golladay, but the club also added veteran tight end Kyle Rudolph and former first-round corner Adoree' Jackson to bolster its secondary.

Those moves, the Giants hope, will put them in immediate contention for a playoff spot in 2021, but the specific development of Jones is just as, if not more, critical. After an impressive rookie campaign, Jones did take a bit of a step back in 2020, with his passing yards and passing touchdowns both fewer than his first year in the league. His 29 fumbles over the course of his first two seasons is an area that needs drastic improvement.

While there are admittedly spots that still need some fine-tuning, the talent is there with Jones and it appears like those around the team believe they'll be able to tap into it and become a legitimate title contender.

"Every single one of our coaches loves the kid, and believes he has the talent to win a championship," Mara continued. "He really wants to be great, you can see that. … I believe the sky's the limit with him."

As we've seen with other quarterbacks in recent history (Josh Allen and Baker Mayfield most recently in 2020), the third season in the league provides the potential for major growth. Will that happen with Jones in 2021? That remains to be seen, but the Giants are surrounding him with a solid cast to give him the best chance possible to take the leap.