Giants' Pat Shurmur, Daniel Jones say they won't be mic'd on MNF after Sam Darnold's 'ghost' comment aired

Sam Darnold has received a ton of flack after a mic captured his "seeing ghosts" comment during the New York Jets' Week 7 blowout loss to the New England Patriots. After seeing what has transpired with Darnold since the game, the Pittsburgh Steelers and Miami Dolphins declined to have their players mic'd up for their Week 8 Monday night game.

New York Giants head coach Pat Shurmur is following suit, telling the media this week that he would decline to be mic'd by ESPN for Monday night's home game against the Dallas Cowboys if asked to do so. Shurmur added that he doesn't want his players being mic'd up, either.

"In the past my answer has been they will have mic'd certain players," Shurmur said on Thursday, via Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post, "but in this case I'm going to say no."

Shurmur, who said that the situation with Darnold "brought light to a problem that could occur" when someone is mic'd up during a game, said that he'd rather be focused on Monday night's game against the Cowboys, who defeated his Giants in Week 1, 35-17. Shurmur also provided another specific reason why he is not a fan of himself or players being mic'd up during games.

"First off, I believe a lot of the communication that happens game day and in the heat of the moment should be a little bit sacred," Shurmur said. "That's why I don't like it."

Shurmur's rookie quarterback Daniel Jones doesn't want to be mic'd up, either. Jones, who will make his seventh career start during Monday's game, was asked about Darnold and the scrutiny he's been under since his "ghost" comment was aired on national TV.

"I thought it was a tough situation there for him to be in," Jones said. "In the heat of the game, I'd rather not be mic'd up in that situation. Tough for him and [I] feel for him."

While that situation regarding Darnold is unfortunate, players and coaches being mic'd up for games has been part of the NFL dating back to the 1960s. Vince Lombardi, the Green Bay Packers' legendary coach, provided classic footage while being mic'd up on several occasions that includes audio from Super Bowl I. Hank Stram's classic footage while being mic'd up during Super Bowl IV helped popularize the sport while offering fans added insight to what it's like to be on the sidelines for pro football's biggest game. There are many examples of great player audio that's been captured over the past several decades while helping grow the sport from an entertainment standpoint.

That being said, it's understandable that, given what transpired with Darnold, teams and coaches are now choosing to shy away from being mic'd up during games.