Giants' Pat Shurmur on ongoing Sterling Shepard concussion: 'Serious injury that requires a serious response'

The situation surrounding Sterling Shepard becomes more concerning by the day, as the former second-round pick battles a concussion that's sidelined him recently. There was hope regarding his progress as of late, when he was cleared from the league's concussion protocol on Friday ahead of the New York Giants battle with the visiting Dallas Cowboys, but it was short-lived.

Shepard woke up on Saturday and let the Giants know he still didn't feel normal, and the team took swift action. They immediately ruled out of "Monday Night Football," followed by placing him back into concussion protocol after further evaluation. Speaking to media following the team's loss to the Cowboys, head coach Pat Shurmur was asked about the severity of Shepard's concussion, as the season enters Week 10.

"This is a serious injury, and in my mind it requires a serious response," he said, via NJ.com.

Concussions are known to have varying levels of severity, and no two are alike, because no two people are. Whereas one player may return quickly after having suffered one, there are still others who have seen their respective season ended by a concussion whose symptoms simply won't relent. With the league now hyper-focused on concussion prevention and recovery, Shurmur and the Giants won't take any chances going forward.

If that includes a later decision to shut him down for the season, so be it.

"We want to make sure he's well when he goes back out there," Shurmur said. "We need to be very deliberate about guys coming back from injuries such as this. They certainly go through the [concussion] protocol, but there's also the [practice] activity and how they respond to it. At some point, we've got to use our gut."

Shepard emerged this year as one of, if not the, top target for rookie Daniel Jones -- who may now be without the wideout for the foreseeable future.