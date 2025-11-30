December football begins with an NFL Week 13 clash on 'Monday Night Football' as the New York Giants visit the New England Patriots. The Pats (10-2) are riding a nine-game win streak and most recently knocked off Cincinnati, 26-20, last Sunday. The Giants (2-10) have a streak of their own -- a six-game losing streak -- with the last of those being a 34-27 overtime loss to Detroit in Week 12. Jaxson Dart has been cleared to return after missing the last two games with a concussion.

Kickoff is at 8:15 p.m. ET from Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. The all-time series between the franchises is tied 7-7, with the Giants winning the last matchup in 2023. New England is the 7.5-point favorite in the latest Patriots vs. Giants odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 46.5. Before making any Giants vs. Patriots picks, be sure to see the NFL predictions from SportsLine's projection model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 13 on a 49-33 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024.

Now, the model has zeroed in on New England vs. New York. You can head to SportsLine now to see its picks. Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Giants vs. Patriots:

Patriots vs. Giants spread Patriots -7.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook Patriots vs. Giants over/under 46.5 points Patriots vs. Giants money line Patriots -386, Giants +303

Why the Giants can cover

Dart's return is a huge boost as he'll upgrade both the passing and running games, in addition to protecting the ball. Jameis Winston had the same number of turnovers (three) as touchdowns during his two starts, compared to Dart who had 13 total touchdowns versus just two giveaways over his previous five starts. The Giants have gone 6-3 against the spread over their last nine games, with Dart the signal caller for most of that stretch. He and Tyrone Tracy Jr., who's had 130-plus scrimmage yards in each of his last two games, could exploit New England's redzone defense which ranks dead last as over 73% of opponent drives into the redzone have resulted in touchdowns.

Why the Patriots can cover

New England's nine-game in streak has included seven spread victories as no AFC team has more ATS wins on the season. Quarterback Drake Maye is an MVP contender as the sophomore quarterback entered Week 13 leading the NFL in both passing yards and completion percentage. He's complemented by rookie RB, TreVeyon Henderson, who has come on strong as of late, averaging 108 scrimmage yards with five total touchdowns over his last three games. The Patriots' defense is also miles ahead of New York's, as the former ranks second in run defense and fourth in points allowed. Meanwhile, the Giants have the dead last run defense and rank 30th in both points allowed and total yards given up.

How to make Giants vs. Patriots picks

For Patriots vs. Giants on 'Monday Night Football,' the model is leaning Over the total, projecting 47 combined points.

Who wins Giants vs. Patriots, and which side of the spread hits in well over 50% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Patriots vs. Giants spread you need to jump, all from the model that is 49-33 on top-rated picks since 2024, and find out.