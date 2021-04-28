The New York Giants had to push through the 2020 campaign without one of their best players, but they are looking forward to his long-awaited return next season. On Wednesday, ESPN reported that Giants star running back Saquon Barkley is "on track" to be ready for 2021 after tearing his ACL last year. A return date had previously not been set, but it appears he will not miss much more time. Just hours later, the Giants announced they had picked up the fifth-year option on his contract, locking him in through 2022.

Barkley tore his ACL in the second game of the season against the Chicago Bears after rushing for just 28 yards on four carries. The Penn State product was running wide to the right side of the field when he slipped through a leg tackle and was then hit by Bears safety Eddie Jackson. According to ESPN, Barkley has been training in Los Angeles and Arizona rehabbing alongside his former teammate Odell Beckham Jr., who also tore his ACL in 2020.

Barkley was originally drafted by the Giants with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. He immediately took over New York's offense, as he recorded 2,028 yards from scrimmage, 15 touchdowns and won the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award along with a Pro Bowl nod. Unfortunately, an ankle issue forced him to miss three games in his second season in 2019, and he recorded 587 fewer yards from scrimmage and seven fewer touchdowns along with his first-ever fumble.

According to Spotrac, Barkley's fifth-year base salary will pay him $7.2 million. Giants co-owner John Mara said earlier this month that it is not the time to talk about a contract extension for Barkley, but the club has now officially locked him in for a fifth year.