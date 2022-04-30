The New York Giants traded down twice at the top of the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft, picking up extra selections in the fourth and fifth round for their troubles. When they finally came on the board and made a choice at No. 43 overall, they used the pick on Kentucky wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson.

Robinson, who stands 5-foot-8 and weighs 178 pounds, carries some similarities to the Giants' first-round pick from last year, Kadarius Toney. Like Toney, Robinson played his college football in the SEC, and he was used by his team as both a receiver and a runner.

Robinson ranked third in the country with 104 receptions that totaled 1,334 yards, a Kentucky record, as well as seven touchdowns. He added 111 rushing yards on seven carries. During his prior two seasons at Nebraska, Robinson totaled 91 catches for 914 yards and three scores, while adding 580 yards and four touchdowns on 134 carries.

Robinson's selection is an interesting one because it comes in the wake of trade rumors surrounding Toney. Last week, according to the New York Daily News, New York was reportedly making calls to see what it could get in return for Toney, who had not shown up to voluntary minicamp.

But Giants GM Joe Schoen tossed cold water on those rumors after the Robinson selection, saying the team is "not shopping" Toney.