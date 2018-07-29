Giants player gives first interview since 'good friend' was shockingly found dead at his home

Janoris Jenkins has had to deal with a lot during the past month, and for the first time since a dead body was found at his house in late June, the Giants cornerback was willing to talk about the situation that left one of his close friends dead and his brother charged with manslaughter.

During an interview at Giants' training camp on Sunday, Jenkins admitted he has been shocked by the whole situation, which started on June 26, when police in New Jersey found a dead body at his house. Jenkins was reportedly in Florida when the body was found.

"It's shocking, but I still gotta come and play football, and right now, my main focus is to come out here and get better every day for my teammates and just stay focused," Jenkins said, via quotes distributed by the team.

The body was eventually identified as 25-year-old Roosevelt Rene, someone whom Jenkins described as a "good friend" when he released a statement about the incident in early July. Rene and Jenkins' brother, William, had been living together in a house owned by Janoris when the death happened. William Jenkins was eventually charged with aggravated manslaughter in the killing. Authorities in New Jersey were investigating strangulation/suffocation as a possible cause of death.

Even though it has been more than a month since William Jenkins was charged, Janoris admitted on Sunday he still hasn't spoken with his brother.

"I haven't talked to him, to be honest, but I will, just see where his head's at, and as far as that, I'll [leave it there]," Jenkins said.

With the death of a close friend and his brother's criminal charges hanging over his head, Janoris was asked if he's still dealing with everything or if he would be able to put things aside for training camp.

"Put it aside. I understand I've got to focus on my job, and being here is more important, and just training hard, just going hard is more important," Jenkins said. "My main focus has always been football. Things that happened I can't control because I wasn't there, and just coming back, dealing with my team, and just being excited to be here."

However, Jenkins did admit that it won't be easy to bottle things up while he plays football.

"I mean, it's difficult, but at the end of the day, you've got to be a pro," Janoris Jenkins said. "Things [are] going to happen in life, some things you can't control, and it's just one of those situations."

The Giants will be hoping Jenkins will be able to play through the emotional trauma of losing a friend, and that's because the 29-year-old is expected to be a starting cornerback for the team this year. Jenkins has been a full-time starter for the team since signing with the Giants before the 2016 season.