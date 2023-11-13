Winning solves everything, they say. But what about losing? Well, bickering tends to follow. And the Giants were the latest example on Sunday, with several coaches and players seen in heated sideline discussions amid a 49-17 blowout loss at the hands of the Cowboys.

Facing a 2-8 start with key players like Daniel Jones and Darren Waller sidelined due to injury, the Giants trailed 28-0 at halftime and 42-7 entering the fourth quarter of their Week 10 showdown. Running back Saquon Barkley was the first to be spotted venting frustration, engaging in an "animated discussion" with coach Brian Daboll after a failed goal-line series, per the Fox broadcast.

Later in the NFC East matchup, wide receivers Darius Slayton and Sterling Shepard appeared to be at odds. The former could be seen grabbing Shepard's shoulder pads in conversation, then shaking his head while walking away as Shepard trailed him on the sidelines, still vocal about whatever they were discussing.

Raised emotions are hardly uncommon in the NFL, especially when the results aren't there on the field. But this has been an increasingly steady issue for the Giants. Earlier this year, Daboll was spotted on different broadcasts expressing disgust at his quarterbacks after turnovers or failed red-zone plays, including Jones and backup Tyrod Taylor, both of whom are now injured.