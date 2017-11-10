Giants players on locker room leaks that ripped Ben McAdoo: Cowards and rats

The shipwreck that is the New York Giants has somehow managed to consistently find ways to redefine rock bottom. First, there was Ben McAdoo blaming Eli Manning after a loss. Then Odell Beckham lost his season. There were the two team suspensions handed down by McAdoo after players violated team rules. After a 51-17 home loss to the Rams, McAdoo didn't rule out benching Manning for someone like rookie Davis Webb. And then there's the case of the locker room leaks, which still isn't over.

In case you missed it, two anonymous Giants players recently told ESPN's Josina Anderson that the locker room has quit on McAdoo. On Friday, Giants players commented on the leaks, comparing the situation to having a rat in the locker room and calling the players cowards.

According to safety Landon Collins, the leaks came from members of the defense.

"The stuff that was said came out of the defensive side of the room," Collins said, per the New York Daily News. "We just want him to come forward and be a man."

Meanwhile, defensive captain Jonathan Casillas called the comments "cowardly."

"It sucks that something like that was said," Casillas said. "Everything's supposed to be in-house, and for something like that to be said is like, I don't know, it's like a rat or somebody in the locker room . . . I feel like we got a close-knit group and I don't know how something like that could have been said, basically."

Defensive lineman Damon Harrison said something similar.

"Whoever said it, whoever was anonymous, is a coward. Flat out," Harrison said. "If you're not man enough to put your name behind something that you feel because that hasn't been echoed to anybody in this locker room. I mean, we could have talked it out if you feel that way. It could have went differently, but point blank, whoever said that is a coward."

If you missed the comments made by the anonymous players, here's a quick sample:

"McAdoo has lost this team," one player told Anderson. "He's got us going 80 percent on Saturdays before we get on a plane to play a game. It's wild. Changed our off day. He's dishing out fines like crazy. Suspended two of our stars when we need them the most. Throws us under the bus all the time. He's ran us into the ground and people wonder why we've been getting got." "Guys are giving up on the season and nothing's being done. Guys just don't care anymore," the second player said.

It's worth noting that only two players have made those comments to ESPN. It's not like the entire locker room has come out against McAdoo. In a locker room of 50-plus players, there's always going to be a few players who don't support the head coach. Then again, every team isn't dealing with anonymous leaks that ripped its head coach. This is a problem that is limited to just the New York Giants right now.

For the Giants, this season couldn't have gone any worse. They entered the year with playoff aspirations after an 11-win 2016 season under McAdoo. Now? They're staring a top draft pick and a future likely without McAdoo and heck, maybe even Manning.

Things change fast in the NFL. Less than a year ago, the Giants' biggest problem was related to a shirtless photograph in Miami. Now? They're busy doing their best Frank Costello impression (NSFW language in this link) by trying to find a rat while their season plunges even further into the Atlantic.