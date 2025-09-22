Taylor Swift has been the most famous NFL fan ever since she started dating Travis Kelce and appearing at Chiefs games. The pop megastar has brought an entire new demographic of fans over to the sport, and her presence in Kansas City and beyond has, at times, been as big as the games themselves.

On Sunday night, though, the Giants had plenty of fun poking fun at the weekly "Where's Taylor?" tradition. At MetLife Stadium just outside New York City, the Giants put a "Taylor Cam" on the big screen and played Swift's song "Welcome to New York" while panning past several fans ... before arriving at Giants legend Lawrence Taylor puffing on a cigar on, as it turned out, "Lawrence Taylor Cam."

A first-ballot Hall of Famer, Taylor spent his entire NFL career, from 1981-93, with the Giants. During that time, he won Defensive Player of the Year four times -- including as a rookie -- made the Pro Bowl 10 times and was a first-team All Pro eight times. His 132.5 official sacks (they became official in 1982, after his rookie season) are tied for 14th in NFL history.

After this trick, maybe there's some "Bad Blood" between Taylor Swift fans and the Giants. Hopefully, they'll be able to "Shake It Off" as good-natured fun.