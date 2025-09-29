New York Giants president, CEO and co-owner John Mara announced on Monday that he has been diagnosed with cancer. Mara released a statement saying that he has a treatment plan recommended by "an outstanding team of doctors," and that he's optimistic as he enters this fight. He said he'd remain active with the team throughout his treatment but asked for privacy for his family at this time.

Read Mara's full statement, below:

"I have recently been diagnosed with cancer and have been following the treatment plan recommended by an outstanding team of doctors. "I'm feeling strong and optimistic, and I'm committed to seeing this through to a positive outcome. I plan to remain active with the team throughout my treatment, and I'm fortunate to be surrounded by incredible support -- personally, professionally, and medically. "I ask that you respect my privacy and my family's privacy at this time."

Mara, who will turn 71 in December, has been with the Giants since 1991 and became team president when his father, Wellington Mara, died in 2005. Mara is the grandson of Tim Mara, the founding owner of the Giants in 1925.

Mara is one of the more prominent NFL executives today, as he is the chairman of the league's management council executive committee and has served 24 years on the NFL's competition committee. The Giants have won five division titles, and made the Super Bowl three times, winning twice, since Mara joined the organization.