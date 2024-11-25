The New York Giants are looking to pick up the pieces after a demoralizing loss at the hands of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. Fortunately for them, they will be able to get back on the field in short order to try and erase that sour taste of the Week 12 loss as they'll square off against the Dallas Cowboys as part of the NFL's Thanksgiving tripleheader. When they do, it looks like they will have their starting quarterback, Tommy DeVito, under center.

The Giants signal-caller briefly left the game in the fourth quarter, head coach Brian Daboll told reporters Monday that, while he hasn't spoken to the training staff yet, he's "hopeful" DeVito will be able to play later this week. NFL Media also reports that DeVito has told others that he's good to go.

Tommy DeVito NYG • QB • #15 CMP% 67.7 YDs 189 TD 0 INT 0 YD/Att 6.1 View Profile

DeVito, who was making his first start of the season after New York benched and later released Daniel Jones, took several hard hits during Sunday's loss. In all, he was sacked four times and hit nine times overall.

Specifically, DeVito left the game for one play on the Giants second-to-last possession of the day after a second-and-15 incompletion to Jalin Hyatt (which was negated due to a penalty). Backup Drew Lock came in for the second-and-10 snap, completed a 3-yard pass to running back Tyrone Tracy, and DeVito then trotted back out for third down, where he was sacked for a 2-yard loss. DeVito finished his day completing 21 of his 31 pass attempts for 189 yards.

If DeVito was unable to play in this upcoming game against Dallas, it would be Lock who ascends into the starting role. Lock has been the primary backup throughout the season, even when Jones was under center, and has 23 career starts under his belt (9-14 record as a starter).