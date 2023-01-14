For the first time in 20 years, the New York Giants will be playing in a playoff game with a quarterback not named Eli Manning. With the two-time Super Bowl MVP ling since retired, the time has come for Daniel Jones -- to begin writing his own playoff story in Giants lore.

As the Giants prepare to play the Minnesota Vikings on Super Wild Card Weekend, many of their current stars and most important players are in the playoffs for the first time, including Jones. As he prepares to try and score the Giants' first playoff victory since Super Bowl XLVI a decade ago, Jones reportedly called Manning late this week to seek advice on what to expect in the playoffs as part of his preparation.

"It was keep your process the same, keep your approach the same," Jones said via ESPN. "Largely, it's the same game. Your intensity is up a little bit, but nothing changes as far as your decision-making and how you approach the game. It's the same game. Trust what has gotten you there."

From the time he was chosen sixth overall by the Giants in 2019 to the time he took over for Manning as the team's starting quarterback, Jones has had many parallels drawn between himself and his predecessor. Sure enough, Jones leading the Giants to the playoffs in his fourth season has been accompanied by echoes of Manning -- who, like Jones, made the playoffs for the first time in Year 4 with the Giants on his way to leading the team to a improbable playoff run that culminated with a win over the Patriots in Super Bowl XLII, ending New England's bid for a perfect season.

The Giants top the Vikings to advance to the Divisional Round, Jones would become the first Giants quarterback not named Eli Manning to win a playoff game since Kerry Collins. Coincidentally, that victory was a 41-0 blowout of the Vikings in the 2000 NFC Championship, in which Collins threw for 381 yards and five touchdowns to lead the Giants to Super Bowl XXXV.