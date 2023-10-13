If the New York Giants want to upset the Buffalo Bills on Sunday night, they will have to do so without starting quarterback Daniel Jones. Head coach Brian Daboll ruled him out on Friday with the neck injury he sustained in last week's 31-16 loss to the Miami Dolphins. Tyrod Taylor will get the start for New York.

Jones wasn't the only Giant ruled out for Week 6, as left tackle Andrew Thomas, center John Michael Schmitz, offensive tackle Matt Peart and pass rusher Azeez Ojulari will also not be in uniform, per The Athletic. New York's offensive line has struggled to protect Jones, and now, Taylor will have to find a way to be effective against Von Miller and the Bills pass rush without a couple of key players.

Daniel Jones NYG • QB • #8 CMP% 68.9 YDs 884 TD 2 INT 6 YD/Att 5.85 View Profile

Jones suffered his neck injury in the fourth quarter last Sunday when he was hit by Andrew Van Ginkel from behind. Jones told reporters after the game that his neck was sore and that he had X-Rays completed at the stadium. Daboll even told reporters on Monday he was "optimistic" Jones could be available Sunday night, and that the quarterback was moving in the right direction. However, he apparently wasn't able to make enough progress quickly enough.

Jones has averaged the third-fewest yards per attempt this season (5.9), and ranks No. 31 in passing yards per game (176.8). He's thrown just two touchdowns compared to six interceptions, and has been sacked a whopping 28 times. Jones owns the worst prime-time record among starting quarterbacks since the NFL merger (1-12), so in steps Taylor with an opportunity against his former team.

The 34-year-old started for the Bills for three years from 2015-17, and even made a Pro Bowl. Taylor went 22-20 as the starter for Buffalo before being traded to the Cleveland Browns in 2018. He has been with the Giants organization for two seasons now, but hasn't started a game for them yet. Taylor's last NFL start came with the Houston Texans in 2021, where he won two of six games.