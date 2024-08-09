Drew Lock is in the midst of a quarterback battle with the New York Giants, but that competition has been put on hold following an injury suffered during New York's 14-3 preseason victory over the Detroit Lions on Thursday night. Per NFL Media, Lock is dealing with a "bad bone contusion" and a strained oblique. He will miss some time, but no surgery is required.

This is an interesting development, as Giants general manager Joe Schoen told the broadcast booth it was not a serious issue, and that Lock could have returned to the game if necessary. Giants coach Brian Daboll reportedly said that New York could add another quarterback to participate in camp with Lock injured.

Lock got the start over Tommy DeVito in Week 1 of the preseason, and completed 4 of 10 passes for 17 yards and one interception before taking a hard fall on his left side in the first quarter. DeVito came in and sparked the offense, leading back-to-back touchdown drives in the second quarter. DeVito finished the exhibition match completing 8 of 15 passes for 92 yards.

It was a tough outing for Lock, not only because DeVito came in and performed at a higher level, but also because he threw a bad interception and did not take a shot to first-round pick Malik Nabers down the right sideline when fans were screaming for it. The former second-round pick of the Denver Broncos in 2019 spent the past two seasons with the Seattle Seahawks, and signed a one-year deal with New York this offseason.