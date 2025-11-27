Jaxson Dart is on the verge of returning. On Thursday, the New York Giants announced that their rookie quarterback had officially cleared the concussion protocol, meaning he could be back in the starting lineup when the Giants take on the New England Patriots in Foxborough, Massachusetts, this week on "Monday Night Football."

Dart has missed the last two games with a concussion he suffered against the Chicago Bears in Week 10, which was Brian Daboll's final contest as the Giants coach. Interim coach Mike Kafka made the decision to start Jameis Winston in Dart's place, and while the former No. 1 overall pick did bring a spark to New York's offense, he couldn't bring any wins. The 2-10 Giants have lost six straight games, and became the first team to be officially eliminated from playoff contention last week.

Dart is 2-5 as the starter this season, and has completed 62.7% of his passes for 1,417 yards, 10 touchdowns and three interceptions in nine total games played. The first-round pick out of Ole Miss has made a major impact with his legs, rushing 57 times for 317 yards and seven touchdowns. Dart has rushed for a touchdown in five consecutive games, which is the longest streak by any rookie quarterback since 1970.

The Giants are still searching for their first road win this year. New York is 0-7 away from MetLife Stadium this season despite holding double-digit leads in five of those seven games.