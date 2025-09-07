New York Giants rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart could see the field Sunday against the Washington Commanders. The Giants created a package of plays for Dart following an impressive preseason, according to NFL Media.

There is no guarantee that Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka will utilize these plays for Dart. It's common practice for NFL franchises to use mobile quarterbacks in certain situations.

The Seattle Seahawks plan to have similar packages for rookie signal caller Jalen Milroe in their Week 1 contest against the San Francisco 49ers. In addition, the Pittsburgh Steelers utilized Justin Fields in a package of plays during the 2024 season after Russell Wilson took the starting quarterback job midway through the season.

Dart delivered a strong showing in the preseason as he completed 32 of 47 passes for 372 yards and three touchdowns. Due to the first-round pick's efficient performance, the Giants listed Dart as the No. 2 quarterback on the team's depth chart behind Wilson, who signed a one-year deal in the offseason.

It's worth noting that Dart showcased his ability to run the ball in the preseason. The former Ole Miss star scrambled for 52 yards and a touchdown on six carries during the preseason.

Giants coach Brian Daboll has been clear throughout training camp that Wilson was his Week 1 starter. The Giants traded up to the No. 25 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft in order to select Dart earlier this year.