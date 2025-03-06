The New York Giants made their first move to replenish the quarterback room this offseason, bringing back a familiar face from the last two years. Per NFL Network, the Giants re-signed Tommy DeVito as he entered the offseason as an exclusive rights free agent.

DeVito is the only quarterback on the active roster at this present time, as Drew Lock and Tim Boyle are also free agents. The Giants are looking at outside options at quarterback, which include Aaron Rodgers and potentially trading up in the draft to select Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders. Sam Darnold could also be an option in free agency.

Right now, the Giants have DeVito to compete for a backup spot. DeVito was one of the biggest surprises of the NFL season in his rookie campaign in 2023, as he went 3-3 as the starter while completing 64.0% of his passes for 1,101 yards and eight touchdowns to three interceptions (89.2 rating).

DeVito struggled during the 2024 season, as he completed 31 of 44 passes for 257 yards in three games (two starts) for an 85.1 passer rating. He averaged just 5.8 yards per attempt and didn't throw a touchdown nor an interception. The Giants were 0-2 in his starts.

The Giants need depth in the quarterback room, and now they have DeVito at the very least. New York will likely be adding at least two more quarterbacks in the coming months.