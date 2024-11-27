The New York Giants are looking to pick up the pieces after a demoralizing loss at the hands of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. Fortunately for them, they will be able to get back on the field in short order to try and erase that sour taste of the Week 12 loss as they'll square off against the Dallas Cowboys as part of the NFL's Thanksgiving tripleheader. Unfortunately for them, their new starting quarterback may not be in the lineup.

Tommy DeVito is listed as questionable to suit up on Thanksgiving due to a right forearm injury. However, ESPN reports it's a long shot that he will be able to play. NFL Media reports that DeVito did not travel with the team to Dallas, as he's undergoing further examination. But, he's expected to join the team later today.

It DeVito were to miss Week 13, Drew Lock would start with Tim Boyle backing him up. Giants head coach Brian Daboll noted earlier this week that he is "hopeful" DeVito plays Thursday, but it is not "100 percent," per The Athletic. The Giants signal-caller briefly left Sunday's game in the fourth quarter but returned after missing a single snap.

Tommy DeVito NYG • QB • #15 CMP% 67.7 YDs 189 TD 0 INT 0 YD/Att 6.1 View Profile

DeVito, who was making his first start of the season after New York benched and later released Daniel Jones, took several hard hits during Sunday's loss. In all, he was sacked four times and hit nine times overall.

Specifically, DeVito left the game for one play on the Giants second-to-last possession of the day after a second-and-15 incompletion to Jalin Hyatt (which was negated due to a penalty). Lock came in for the second-and-10 snap, completed a 3-yard pass to running back Tyrone Tracy Jr., and DeVito then trotted back out for third down, where he was sacked for a 2-yard loss. DeVito finished his day completing 21 of his 31 pass attempts for 189 yards.

Lock has been the primary backup throughout the season, even when Jones was under center, and has 23 career starts under his belt (9-14 record as a starter).