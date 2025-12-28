The race to the bottom is on as the NFL's regular season begins to wrap up. Some teams are looking forward to the playoffs, while others like the New York Giants and Las Vegas Raiders have other things in mind. The players and coaching staff will play with the goal of maintaining spots on next year's team, but these two teams (both 2-13) are in contention for the No. 1 pick in next year's NFL Draft. The Giants would currently pick first, and a loss here would further secure that positioning. This meeting of two of the league's worst teams could actually have ramifications for years to come.

Kickoff from Allegiant Stadium is set for 4:05 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+. The Giants are three-point favorites, per the latest Giants vs. Raiders odds from DraftKings, while the over/under for total points scored is 41. Before making any Raiders vs. Giants picks of your own, make sure to look at the top NFL picks from the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times.

Giants vs. Raiders betting preview

Odds: Giants -3, over/under 41

New York is 7-8 against the spread and 9-6 to the Over. Las Vegas is 6-9 ATS and 8-7 to the Under. The Giants have failed to cover in three straight games, while the Raiders have covered two of their last three.

Model's Giants vs. Raiders score prediction, picks

This matchup of the dregs of the league hasn't produced a strong lean from the model. However, it's worth noting that the Raiders flipped from favorites to underdogs after star tight end Brock Bowers was ruled out. As things stand now, the Giants cover in 52% of the model's simulations and win in 50%. The Over hits in 54% of the sims.

Giants vs. Raiders score prediction: Giants 22, Raiders 22



