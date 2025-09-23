New York Giants running back Tyrone Tracy Jr. suffered a dislocated shoulder during the 22-9 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night, and he is expected to miss two to four weeks, according to ESPN. This opens the door for rookie running back Cam Skattebo to make more of an impact for this struggling offense.

Tracy rushed seven times for 29 yards and caught two passes for 7 yards before suffering the shoulder injury. So far this season, the second-year back has rushed for 68 yards, and caught eight passes for 54 yards.

With Tracy out, Skattebo stepped up and led the Giants in both rushing and receiving, as he rushed 10 times for 60 yards and a touchdown and caught six passes for 61 yards. He became just the second Giants rookie in the last 40 years to rush for 60 yards and record 60 yards through the air in a single game, joining Saquon Barkley. Skattebo has quickly turned into a fan favorite, and you could hear the excitement from the Giants faithful every time he touched the ball on Sunday night.

The eventual fourth-round pick out of Arizona State became a star on a national stage during the Sun Devils' 39-31 double overtime loss to Texas in the College Football Playoff quarterfinals. In that game, Skattebo rushed 30 times for 143 yards and two touchdowns, caught eight passes for 99 yards and even threw a 42-yard touchdown.

Skattebo finished fifth in the Heisman Trophy voting last season after recording the second-most rushing yards (1,711) and second-most tackles avoided (117) in the FBS, trailing just Ashton Jeanty in both categories. Skattebo was also the second FBS player to ever record 1,600 rushing yards and 600 receiving yards in a single season, joining Christian McCaffrey.

In three games this season, Skattebo has rushed 23 times for 102 yards and two touchdowns and caught 10 passes for 87 yards. He appeared to be the only weapon the Giants had on offense in Week 3, and he's going to have the opportunity to make even more of an impact moving forward.