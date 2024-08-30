After months of being on the open market, veteran defensive back Adoree' Jackson is re-signing with the New York Giants, according to NFL Media. Jackson will return to New York on a one-year deal, per the report.

Jackson, 28, spent the previous three years with the Giants. During that span, he made 36 starts, recording two interceptions (one that was returned for a touchdown last season), 23 passes defended, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and 176 tackles.

A first-round pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, Jackson spent his first four NFL seasons with the Titans, where he intercepted two passes to go with 33 pass breakups, three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and 200 tackles while netting 41 starts.

Jackson will be added to a Giants secondary that also includes fellow cornerbacks Deonte Banks, Cor'Dale Flott, Tre Hawkins III, Dru Phillips, Isaiah Simmons and Nick McCloud. Cornerback depth has been a question mark for the Giants, who finished 19th in the NFL last season in passing yards allowed.